Minnesota Lynx to retire LSU legend Seimone Augustus number 33

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WAFB) - The Minnesota Lynx have announced that they will retire LSU legend Seimone Augustus number 33 this season. Her number will be the second number to be retired in team history.

Augustus’ jersey retirement will take place on Sunday, May 29 at 5:25 p.m. she currently is an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Spark. Augustus was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2006 WBNA Draft and was a core piece in the Lynx winning all four championships in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017.

The former Capitol High School star is the Lynx franchise leader in total points with 5,881, field goals with 2,401, games played 370 and games started with 365.

At LSU she was a two-time All-American and won the Naismith College Player of the Year, Wooden Award, and Wade Trophy in 2005 and 2006. She also was a key piece in helping the Tigers reach four straight Final Fours.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.