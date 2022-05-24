BBB works to protect NELA families from online scams amid baby formula shortage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Low income families are a major concern of the Better Business Bureau of Northeast Louisiana.

BBB Region 4 Regional Director for the Monroe District Jo Ann Deal says the organization has had no local calls of anyone being scammed. Most people are mainly verifying stories they’ve heard and what’s involved, according to Deal.

Deal stated that the BBB is aware that the WIC program has been negatively impacted by the shortage.

“Online scams are how most people lose money. So, we definitely want to make sure that we protect our families who need baby formula by ensuring they know how not to be scammed online,” said Deal.

Deal says PayPal and a credit card are the most reliable sources for getting a refund if a consumer error occurs.

A few signs of a scam that Deal mentioned were misspelled words, inappropriate English and omitted words on an ad, social media post or a dishonest website. According to Deal, this is a high indicator that an individual from outside of the U.S. is an imposter or has created this site for people who are in a hurry to get baby formula.

“So, please don’t fall prey to this. We want to protect our children. We want to protect their mothers. So, use sites that are safe,” Deal says.

The BBB of Northeast Louisiana is available for individuals who need assistance in conducting an internet search of an unfamiliar company.

The BBB warns that tainted formula can be resurfaced and says the organization doesn’t want NELA residents who are in need of baby formula to make a “panic purchase.”

Deal says it’s never too late to report a scam. If anyone becomes scammed in the evening or overnight, they are encouraged to use the BBB Scam Tracker.

