2 bodies found after Bossier City Fire Dept. responds to fire

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found at an apartment complex in the city.

Early Tuesday morning (May 24), the fire department was called out to the 1600 block of Joey Lane at the Swan Lake Apartments. Police officials say two bodies were found. At this point, it’s unclear how they died.

An investigation is underway. More detail will be added to this story as more information becomes available.

