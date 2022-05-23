St. Fredrick High School’s Garden Club receives mini grant to educate students on bee pollination

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick High School’s Horticulture/Garden club received a mini grant in the fall of 2021.

Elizabeth Griffon, St. Frederick High’s Biology teacher and Garden Club sponsor says they were awarded $500 from the Junior League of Monroe.

“It all started five years ago when we first got the actual garden beds out there, and over time we’ve just built the program. This year, we actually received the grant for the bees and the beekeeping equipment,” Griffon said.

The bees were donated anonymously to the club, and the money is used to purchase equipment to care for the hive. The beehive consists of Italian bees and Griffon explained to KNOE that they’re docile.

Once anyone walks out of Griffon’s classroom, they can walk to their left and step out of the double doors - that’s where the garden and beehive can be located. The beehive is just a few feet away from the garden, and it’s surrounded by a fence.

The school’s Horticulture/Garden Club is a student-led program. Griffon says the students try to donate produce to Grace Place Ministries at least once a week when their garden has sprouted.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.