Run for the Red, White, and Blue celebrates its 10th year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Run for the Red, White, and Blue is celebrating its 10th year this Memorial Day. The proceeds from the run help the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum and are one of the major fundraisers.

They want families to come out and celebrate with the museum. The five-kilometer run/walk and one-kilometer family fun run starting at 8 a.m. at Chennault Museum. There will be food and other events there.

Organizer Joe Lane is excited about the celebrations this year. “So, what we want people to do is is do something special this Memorial Day weekend come out here to Chennault with us and take part in the walk-run, take part in the in the celebration as well,” said organizer Joe Lane.

The run started with 30 runners and has grown to over 500. Museum President Nell Calloway is thankful to those that participate in helping.

“We do it for our veterans, and to have people like Joe and David that appreciate what we do, they want to help and inspire other veterans and soldiers, “said Calloway. ”Because you know, the veterans are one of the reasons we’re here, but we’re also here for our active-duty soldiers right now to let them know that we’re not going to forget their story of service either.”

You can register for the Run for the Red, White, and Blue at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum’s website.

