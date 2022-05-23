Advertisement

Run for the Red, White, and Blue celebrates its 10th year

The Run for the Red, White, and Blue is celebrating its 10th year this Memorial Day; proceeds from the run help the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.
By Charles Burkett
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Run for the Red, White, and Blue is celebrating its 10th year this Memorial Day. The proceeds from the run help the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum and are one of the major fundraisers.

They want families to come out and celebrate with the museum. The five-kilometer run/walk and one-kilometer family fun run starting at 8 a.m. at Chennault Museum. There will be food and other events there.

Organizer Joe Lane is excited about the celebrations this year. “So, what we want people to do is is do something special this Memorial Day weekend come out here to Chennault with us and take part in the walk-run, take part in the in the celebration as well,” said organizer Joe Lane.

The run started with 30 runners and has grown to over 500. Museum President Nell Calloway is thankful to those that participate in helping.

“We do it for our veterans, and to have people like Joe and David that appreciate what we do, they want to help and inspire other veterans and soldiers, “said Calloway. ”Because you know, the veterans are one of the reasons we’re here, but we’re also here for our active-duty soldiers right now to let them know that we’re not going to forget their story of service either.”

You can register for the Run for the Red, White, and Blue at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum’s website.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairion Bayou Recreation Area
Body recovered from water in Ouachita Parish
KNOE Monday Evening Forecast
KNOE Monday Night Forecast: Flood Watch In Effect
October is LGBT History Month in observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history,...
Report ranks Monroe as one of the least friendly cities for LGBT individuals
Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case
The 18 year old suspect is charged with 1st degree murder
UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged in the Winnfield shoot-out that left 2 dead

Latest News

The Run for the Red, White, and Blue is celebrating its 10th year this Memorial Day. The...
Run for the Red, White, and Blue celebrates its 10th year
The body of an adult male has been recovered from the water at the Prairion Bayou Rec Area in...
Body recovered from water in Ouachita Parish
Ask anyone where to get good barbeque, and you might get a couple of different answers. Most...
Feed Your Soul: Jac’s Craft Smokehouse
Ask anyone where to get good barbeque, and you might get a couple of different answers, but a...
Feed Your Soul: Jac's Craft Smokehouse