Feed Your Soul: Jac’s Craft Smokehouse

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ask anyone where to get good barbeque, and you might get a couple of different answers, but a popular one in West Monroe is Jac’s Craft Smokehouse.

Antique Alley has been the home for Jac’s since it opened in 2019. However, it all started before then for the owners, Tracey and Kristi Carter.

“To be honest, my wife and I started a sauce and seasoning company called Jac’s Tailgaters many years ago, in 2005. We developed sauces, seasonings, and just the love of food,” said Carter.

You can tell that Carter has been involved in barbeque for a while. He makes sure his ingredients are premium and fresh to keep the amazing flavors.

Carter also helps in the community. He purchased a food trailer some time ago and helps when disaster strikes.

“I orchestrated Operation Barbecue Relief to be brought here to Monroe, and we fed 55,000 meals that week,“ said Carter. ”Then again, I did when the last hurricane came through, I was stationed up at the Civic Center, and we did 6000 meals for over three days.”

At that time, he was working; then, he was laid off. He stepped out in faith and opened Jac’s Craft Smokehouse to bring barbeque to Antique Alley.

There is a television, but it is never on. Carter makes sure people can sit, relax, and talk. The place feels like you are at a backyard barbeque.

“Where you had people getting together, gathering talking about old stories, talking about things that they did. I wanted us to be able to sit down with one another and create memories,” said Carter.

Carter makes sure that people get their money’s worth. The burgers are made from his smoked brisket, along with his sandwiches. The ribs are so tender they are falling off the bone. The Bayou Cuban is made from pork he smokes.

Everything he makes is juicy, including the chicken.

“The cats out of the bag, We have the best chicken in all of the Twin Cities, so I mean, that’s a big statement,” said Carter.

The desserts are made fresh in-house, including the Dulce de Leche Banana Pudding. It comes close to your Abuelita’s flavors when she makes her cakes.

The employees keep the place filled with energy and love working there.

One of the workers, Nathan Bailey, says that he looks forward to coming in. “The best thing about the job? Obviously the food, but secondly probably the co-workers,” said Bailey. He also says that Carter is one of the best bosses he’s had.

Carter is also hosting special events featuring local farmers, highlighting them to showcase their food.

So, head out and visit the public backyard barbeque, Jac’s Craft Smokehouse, where if you are a fan of barbeque, it will feed your soul.

