Body recovered from water in Ouachita Parish

BREAKING: The body of an adult male has been recovered from the water at the Prairion Bayou Rec Area in Ouachita Parish.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the drowning was reported on Saturday, The victim has been identified as Adarion James Holiday of Monroe. Autopsy results are pending, OPSO said.

KNOE’s Alyssa Azzara is on the scene and will have more details as the story develops.

Prairion Bayou Recreation Area (KNOE/Alyssa Azarra)

