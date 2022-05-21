Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Three people, including two juveniles, were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales early Saturday morning, authorities said. One of the people died.

The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. at the Waffle House located at 2128 W. Hwy 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish. The shooting happened in the restaurant’s parking lot.

A spokeswoman with the Gonzales Police Department says officers located two victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Ascension in critical condition. The victim has been identified as Willie Bridges, 19, of Metairie. Bridges died from his injuries.

The other victim, identified as juvenile, was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge in stable condition.

Around the same time, a third victim was taken to OLOL Ascension, then to a Baton Rouge area hospital in critical condition. The victim has been identified as a juvenile from Laplace.

Police say the incident is still being investigated and urge the public to contact Detective Rodi at 225-647-9583 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson said, as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the shooter had not been apprehended. Jackson said it was unclear what led to the shooting.

Police added all of the victims were customers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.