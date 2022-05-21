Advertisement

Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Three people, including two juveniles, were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales early Saturday morning, authorities said. One of the people died.

The incident was reported at 12:30 a.m. at the Waffle House located at 2128 W. Hwy 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish. The shooting happened in the restaurant’s parking lot.

A spokeswoman with the Gonzales Police Department says officers located two victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds.

One person was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Ascension in critical condition. The victim has been identified as Willie Bridges, 19, of Metairie. Bridges died from his injuries.

The other victim, identified as juvenile, was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge in stable condition.

Around the same time, a third victim was taken to OLOL Ascension, then to a Baton Rouge area hospital in critical condition. The victim has been identified as a juvenile from Laplace.

Police say the incident is still being investigated and urge the public to contact Detective Rodi at 225-647-9583 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson said, as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the shooter had not been apprehended. Jackson said it was unclear what led to the shooting.

Police added all of the victims were customers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18 year old suspect is charged with 1st degree murder
UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged in the Winnfield shoot-out that left 2 dead
Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case
The new hours are 10 am until 6pm
St. Francis Medical Center made changes to its visitation hours
It’s to make sure they have the correct information to be contacted
LDH is sending out pink letters to Medicaid recipients
This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Payment...
Retailers warn of Visa, Mastercard fee hike

Latest News

October is LGBT History Month in observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history,...
Report ranks Monroe as one of the least friendly cities for LGBT individuals
Report ranks Monroe as one of the least friendly cities for LGBT individuals
Report ranks Monroe as one of the least friendly cities for LGBT individuals
The Lion Oil refinery started business in 1922, and now in 2022, it is 100 years old. Much has...
El Dorado oil refinery celebrates 100th anniversary
The El Dorado Oil Refinery celebrating a century in the community. Events will be held in the...
El Dorado oil refinery celebrates a century