Third Annual Love Local event in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In West Monroe, a special event is allowing young children to show their natural talents. The Love local event in Kiroloi Park provided a day of organized fun and opportunity. There was singing, playing the guitar, and dancing. One mother says it’s important to keep her daughter focused.

“It’s important to me, due to the fact that it was once my dream to be a dancer,” said Renika Perkins, a Monroe resident.

She says her dream was cut short because she had her daughter Taylor Strauder.

“I was a teenage mom, so I end up not being able to continue college. I didn’t have that push or that drive, but as far as her it’s days that I’m tired, and it’s just not a day for her, she’s just dance, dance, dance,” she said.

Renika says, Strauder has a passion for dancing, and she’s supporting her along this path. Meanwhile, according to the World Health Organization, about 12 million girls get pregnant under the age of 19 each year.

So providing teenagers with fun, and supervised activities like the “Love Local” at Kiroli Park is an example of the types of events that not only allows children to channel their talent but keep them safe as well.

“And it’s really about spotlighting the talent we have and showcasing what we have right here in the twin cities,” said Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, The City of West Monroe Main Street Director.

The event also featured several local vendors and food trucks. The West Monroe Parks and Recreation Director Stuart Hodnett says this is one of their largest events. He says, it usually brings out nearly two thousand people, and all the funds raised are going towards The Kiroli Park non-profit organization.

“We do projects for the park system here in Kiroli Park like the conservatory. We’re going to do something with the dog park. We are also going to renew the lodge. So anything raised today is going to go back into the park system. So the projects will make the parks a little bit better,” he said.

