Report ranks Monroe as one of the least friendly cities for LGBT individuals

The Human Rights Campaign gave Monroe a 12 out of 100 on their equality index.
By Tyler Englander
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new report shows Monroe is among the worst places in the country for LGBTQ individuals.

A report from the Human Rights Campaign gave Monroe a 12 out of 100 on their equality index.

However, one corporation is trying to change that.

Unilever announced Monroe would be one of five locations selected for their United We Stand initiative.

It is designed to improve access to LGBT services in areas with poor LGBT records.

“Part of the program that we’re doing is working on expanding a conversation with our neighbors, and with our business, and our elected officials,” explained SarahJane Guidry, Executive Director of Louisiana’s Forum for Equality.

Unilever is partnering with Forum for Equality to improve conditions for LGBT people in Monroe.

“To elevate what the current experience is and talk to the people in the community and really get to their hearts and their minds and have a conversation about that,” Guidry told KNOE.

The program will focus on educating community members on the LGBT experience.

“Ask them what their questions are,” said Guidry. “To ask the people in the LGBT community what their experiences have been and to really see where we can all come together to have a bigger and broader conversation.”

As for why Guidry believes Monroe’s score was so low.

“Monroe has had a long history of public and vocal opponents to the LGBTQ community, which has silenced a lot of people who live there,” Guidry explained.

