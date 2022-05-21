Advertisement

‘I have cancer’: Customers help raise thousands of dollars for Waffle House employee

Customers raise thousands of dollars for a Georgia Waffle House employee fighting cancer. (Source: WGCL)
By Savannah Louie and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Waffle House customers in Georgia are raising money for a beloved employee who is battling cancer.

WGCL reports Cynthia Morrison has called the restaurant home for 37 years, and not only will she ask for your breakfast order, but she’ll get your life story, too.

“Most of the time, I know their order, drink, and name,” Morrison said. “If you know their name, it makes them feel special.”

Morrison’s genuine interest in every customer who walks in is part of the reason one regular noticed her absence one morning.

Joey Godfrey and his family have dined with Morrison hundreds of times over the last five or six years.

“She’s always there every Saturday,” Godfrey said. “She’s always smiling, always asking how I’m doing, how are my kids doing - it’s never about her.”

When their paths crossed days later, Godfrey asked Morrison where she had been. He was shocked to learn why she called out.

“She leaned in and said, ‘I have cancer; bone cancer,’” Godfrey said.

Morrison said she was diagnosed with stage 1 multiple myeloma in March. She had just started chemotherapy pills at home and suffered a poor reaction but never planned to share her diagnosis with customers.

“I didn’t mean for it to just come out,” she said.

Morrison’s health scare comes months after she lost her brother to cancer and her mother to COVID-19.

Godfrey said Morrison’s health news hit him hard. Last year, he lost his stepdad to cancer and has a close friend currently fighting the disease.

He left a $120 tip for Morrison that day, but his generosity didn’t stop there. In less than a week, he set up a GoFundMe for Morrison, and the account had more than $5,000 in a matter of days.

Morrison said she faces eight more rounds of chemotherapy, procedures, and weeks she won’t be able to work. She said she appreciates the money, but nothing beats the kindness coming her way.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18 year old suspect is charged with 1st degree murder
UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged in the Winnfield shoot-out that left 2 dead
The new hours are 10 am until 6pm
St. Francis Medical Center made changes to its visitation hours
Jayce Lambert (left) and Edmond Revelle (right)
Young man dies after getting punched while trying to protect woman; second suspect arrested
It’s to make sure they have the correct information to be contacted
LDH is sending out pink letters to Medicaid recipients
The new $25M facility will focus on the state of the art programs
La. bill would send highest-risk juvenile offenders to upgraded facility in Monroe

Latest News

October is LGBT History Month in observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history,...
Report ranks Monroe as one of the least friendly cities for LGBT individuals
Report ranks Monroe as one of the least friendly cities for LGBT individuals
Report ranks Monroe as one of the least friendly cities for LGBT individuals
The Lion Oil refinery started business in 1922, and now in 2022, it is 100 years old. Much has...
El Dorado oil refinery celebrates 100th anniversary
The El Dorado Oil Refinery celebrating a century in the community. Events will be held in the...
El Dorado oil refinery celebrates a century