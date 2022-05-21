Advertisement

Bastrop Leads the state in structure fire investigations

Door-to-door safety inspections are being made to reduce the number of fires
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Bastrop is now leading the state in structure fire investigations and there’s a concerted effort to stop it. The State Fire Marshall, Red Cross, and Bastrop Fire Department are working together to reduce the number of fires in the area.

Due to a large number of structure fires this year, the “Ring the Alarm” campaign came to Bastrop to help save lives before the situation gets even worse.

“So far this year Bastrop is actually the leading City or Town that we have been called to investigate fires in so far this year. We’ve had nine calls from the Fire Department to help them investigate fires here including a fatal fire,” said Ashley Rodrigue, the State Fire Marshal’s Public Affairs Director.

So to prevent more fires they’re going door to door installing free smoke alarms, doing home inspections, and handing out education material.

“I believe our goal is about 100 alarms, if we can make 50 homes safer that would be amazing,” said Lindsay Mathieson, the Louisiana Red Cross Regional Disaster Officer.

Bastrop Fire Chief Timothy Williams says the chance of surviving a fire increases 50 percent when there’s a working smoke alarm in the home.

“In today’s fires, you have less than or an average of two minutes, once a fire starts for a survival rate. So early detection is the key, and the sooner you’re alerted of a fire you can get out to be safe with your family,” said Timothy Williams, the Bastrop Fire Chief.

Officials say if you would like a smoke alarm, call your local Fire Department because they’ll install them for free.

