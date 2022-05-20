Advertisement

After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case

Patricia Fore
Patricia Fore(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Just days after Tiki Tubing owner John Fore was arrested for sexual battery, his partner, Patricia Fore, has been booked on the same charge.

Records from the Livingston Parish Jail show Patricia was booked on Friday, May 20, around 10 a.m.

Court records show Fore’s bond was set at $25,000.

A spokeswoman for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said the charges stem from two different complaints. John Fore’s case involved a juvenile and came about from a complaint filed in May, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Patricia Fore’s case came to his attention after her husband’s arrest. The sheriff said the incident happened in 2019 but had not been investigated, “as diligently as it should have been.”

“After the recent arrest of John Fore and a review of the previous 2019 case file, LPSO is conducting additional interviews this week and is actively pursuing the investigation of Patricia Fore,” said Ard. “All evidence will be gathered and no matter who you are, if you commit a crime, you will face the punishment. While I am personally reviewing the case following the 2019 report, my total focus is on the victim receiving justice.”

The sheriff’s office shared concerns that there may be more victims that have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 225-686-2241.

