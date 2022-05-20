Advertisement

Man charged with capital murder after police find 2 dead women inside apartment

According to Corpus Christi police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a...
According to Corpus Christi police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a welfare concern. When police and apartment staff entered the apartment, they found the bodies of two women.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Gray News) – A man in Texas has been charged with capital murder after police found two dead women inside his apartment.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said Jason Lara, 37, has been charged with murder.

According to police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a welfare concern. When police and apartment staff entered the apartment, they found the bodies of two women.

Upon investigation, detectives identified Lara as the suspect. On Wednesday, Lara was located by police and taken into custody without incident.

Lara was charged with capital murder and taken to the Nueces County Jail on a $1 million bond. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm with a $50,000 bond.

Police did not publicly identify the victims, nor provide further details about their deaths. The investigation is ongoing.

