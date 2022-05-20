Advertisement

Legislature approves budget with $84 million going to early childhood education

“This is a historic downpayment and investment in Louisiana’s young children,” explained Libbie Sonnier of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.
By Tyler Englander
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Legislature approved several budget bills on May 19. They will head to Governor John Bel Edwards’ desk for his signature.

The budget includes an $84 million investment in early childhood education.

“This is a historic downpayment and investment in Louisiana’s young children,” explained Libbie Sonnier, the Executive Director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.

Forty million dollars will go to the Early Childhood Education Fund, encouraging local municipalities to invest in pre-K seats.

“Let’s say they had $100,000 that they wanted to invest in early childhood seats in a quality childcare center,” Sonnier told KNOE. “When they do that, that makes them eligible for this early childhood education fund, and they can draw down an additional $100,000.”

The budget also includes $25 million for the Child Care Assistance Program, which helps low-income parents working or going to school with child care.

“It’s basically a voucher to go to a quality-rated childcare center in the state,” said Sonnier.

Sonnier added that more kids in pre-K improves learning outcomes and can help the economy.

“Childcare breakdowns cost our economy $1.3 billion annually,” explained Sonnier. “What we also know is it costs our Louisiana businesses $762 million in childcare breakdowns. So it’s small potatoes when we don’t have an adequate and sufficient, quality early childcare system.”

Also included in the annual budget is a $1500 raise for teachers and $750 for support staff.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18 year old suspect is charged with 1st degree murder
UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged in the Winnfield shoot-out that left 2 dead
Jayce Lambert (left) and Edmond Revelle (right)
Young man dies after getting punched while trying to protect woman; second suspect arrested
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Johnathan L. Mace, 31
NELA man rams deputy, vehicle after being suspected of preying on children
Winnfield officer suspended after incident with female officer, report says

Latest News

trey holly
trey holly
Legislature approves budget with $84 million going to early childhood education
Legislature approves budget with $84 million going to early childhood education
The new hours are 10 am until 6pm
St. Francis Medical Center made changes to its visitation hours
The new hours are 10 am until 6pm daily
St. Francis Medical Center has updated visitation hours for expecting moms