MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re meeting Nyx today in our Adopt a Pet segment! This super sweet kitten is available for adoption at River Cities Humane Society for Cats.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information. They’re located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

