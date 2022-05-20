Advertisement

2 wounded during high school graduation ceremony in Michigan

Police respond to a shooting at a high school graduation in Kentwood, Michigan, on Thursday.
Police respond to a shooting at a high school graduation in Kentwood, Michigan, on Thursday.(Source: WXMI/CNN)
By WXMI staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WXMI) - Two people were hit by gunfire during a high school graduation ceremony in Michigan Thursday night.

A woman and a teenage boy are expected to be OK.

The Crossroads Alternative High School was holding a graduation for about 60 students in Kentwood at the time.

The shots were fired near East Kentwood High School’s football stadium, which hosted the ceremony.

A middle school concert was also taking place at the same time in the East Kentwood auditorium.

The Kent County Sheriff’s office says the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

The suspect fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young addresses the shooting that injured two attending a high school graduation. (Source: WXMI/CNN)

Copyright 2022 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 18 year old suspect is charged with 1st degree murder
UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged in the Winnfield shoot-out that left 2 dead
Jayce Lambert (left) and Edmond Revelle (right)
Young man dies after getting punched while trying to protect woman; second suspect arrested
The new hours are 10 am until 6pm
St. Francis Medical Center made changes to its visitation hours
It’s to make sure they have the correct information to be contacted
LDH is sending out pink letters to Medicaid recipients
The new $25M facility will focus on the state of the art programs
La. bill would send highest-risk juvenile offenders to upgraded facility in Monroe

Latest News

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young addresses the shooting that injured two attending a...
Sheriff: Graduation shooting 'difficult'
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the...
Biden starts Asia trip with global issues and tech on agenda
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east