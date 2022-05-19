Advertisement

Summer grilling tips to avoid unnecessary chemicals & food poisoning

Summer grilling tips to avoid food poisoning
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A warning before you pull out the grill: health experts say cooking meat at high temperatures can cause cancer-causing chemicals. Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to share ways we can grill safely.

You don’t have to throw the traditional grill away but there are some safer alternatives Avis showcased. She brought a Himalayan Salt Block and a cedar plank that add lots of flavor and variety to the cooking process.

Here are some ways to avoid food poisoning, too:

- Separate raw meat from other foods

- Keep raw meat juices from touching utensils or surfaces

- Wash your hands before and after handling it

- Use a food thermometer

