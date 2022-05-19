St. Francis Medical Center made changes to its visitation hours

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center has updated its visitation hours for expecting moms. The change was announced today and starts immediately. It extends the number of hours siblings of newborns and children can stay with their mother. The new hours are from 10 am until 6 pm daily. The policy includes a number of other changes, click here to find out more.

