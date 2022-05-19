Advertisement

St. Francis Medical Center made changes to its visitation hours

The new hours are 10 am until 6pm
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center has updated its visitation hours for expecting moms. The change was announced today and starts immediately. It extends the number of hours siblings of newborns and children can stay with their mother. The new hours are from 10 am until 6 pm daily. The policy includes a number of other changes, click here to find out more.

