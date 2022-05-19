Honoring Ouachita emergency medical service workers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s National EMS week and KNOE is highlighting emergency medical service workers in Ouachita Parish. An EMS worker’s main responsibility is responding to emergencies and this week is all about recognizing the vital role they play in healthcare.

“It’s all about helping others,” said one paramedic.

When emergencies strike down, EMTs and paramedics are there to lift you up. Pete McDonald has been an EMS worker for 32 years.

“It has its taxing moments you know, especially if you get something really serious and have to consider everything going on, and try to fix it,” said paramedic Pete McDonald.

McDonald said it’s both a demanding and rewarding job. Most EMTs and paramedics work twelve-hour shifts, responding to emergencies all day long.

“Some days we’re not doing a whole lot but we’re still there for the community to help them when needed, other days we’re running non-stop. Chest pains, respiratory pain, traumas, everything and anything in between,” said the quality improvement coordinator at Acadian Ambulance, Dave Hubbard.

In honor of EMS week, Glenwood Regional Medical Center supplied free lunch to Acadian employees. The owner of KaCee Dillas food truck says it’s an honor to give back.

“I’m very appreciative of what they do, I’ve got a hospital background and I see the things they do to help people in emergency situations, they’re very much needed,” said KaCee Bentley.

Trentyn Mcleod said the good of the job always outweighs the bad.

“I’ve been to some patients’ houses where they start crying cause they had to call the ambulance, and they’re just so happy that we’re there to help them,” said Mcleod.

EMS workers play a vital role in getting a patient the care they need, but they say it’s all in a day’s work.

“It doesn’t really come to my mind like that, like I don’t think oh I just do all this crazy amazing things, but I guess it’s something not a lot of people do and it’s definitely very necessary, and we do help a lot of people,” said EMT Payson Sanford.

The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians has ideas on their website on how you can show appreciation to EMS workers. You can access their website here.

Here are some of their ideas:

Give out grab-and-go boxed lunches

Go public with your gratitude

Honor fallen EMS personnel

