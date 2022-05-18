Advertisement

Update your space with wallpaper!

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Interior designer Jan Strickland shows us ways to update our homes and apartments with wallpaper. Here are some steps:

- Use wallpaper on accent walls, ceilings, or entire rooms

- Use coordinating papers to bring extra depth to your room

- Use grasscloth paper to bring texture into your home

- Neutral and subtle patterns or bold and bright patterns can completely change the look of your space.

KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Monroe Federation of Teachers opposes bills limiting how race is taught in K-12 schools
