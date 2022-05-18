Update your space with wallpaper!
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Interior designer Jan Strickland shows us ways to update our homes and apartments with wallpaper. Here are some steps:
- Use wallpaper on accent walls, ceilings, or entire rooms
- Use coordinating papers to bring extra depth to your room
- Use grasscloth paper to bring texture into your home
- Neutral and subtle patterns or bold and bright patterns can completely change the look of your space.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.