Advertisement

Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA

Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA
Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana held its monthly Senior Food Distribution Wednesday morning.

This month’s distribution was in relation to a recent study released of Feeding America’s State of Senior Hunger study, according to the food bank.

RELATED STORY: Food Bank of NELA helps senior citizens overcome food insecurity

The food bank and their volunteers got their boxes ready to distribute to seniors who are part of their Senior Food program. One resident, who’s not yet part of the program, asked for an application on-site. She says she’s grateful for programs like the Senior Food Distribution at the Food Bank of NELA.

“It’s a struggle, even on food stamps. I thank the Lord he blesses us with programs like this,” says Joe Johnson, a resident who’s interested in the Senior Food program with the Food Bank.

Current participants in the program must reapply each year. The food bank will accept applications to the Senior Food program this summer.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe 16-year-old shot in the head by another teen
Damion D. Henderson, 22
Murder suspect accused of using mom’s car in Monroe shooting
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
Winnfield officer suspended after incident with female officer, report says
Flooding at Pulpmill Services
Monroe business owner says poor infrastructure/constant flooding is affecting his business

Latest News

Deadly Shooting in Winnfield on 17
2 dead, 2 injured, 3 escape after 30 shots fired in Winnfield shoot-out
Marlin Wilson
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe; uncle taken into custody, police say
(Source: MGN)
Missing Hammond child found safe; uncle in custody, police say
You never know when you or someone you love could be in a trauma situation.
May is “National Stop the Bleed” month