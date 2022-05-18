Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana held its monthly Senior Food Distribution Wednesday morning.

This month’s distribution was in relation to a recent study released of Feeding America’s State of Senior Hunger study, according to the food bank.

The food bank and their volunteers got their boxes ready to distribute to seniors who are part of their Senior Food program. One resident, who’s not yet part of the program, asked for an application on-site. She says she’s grateful for programs like the Senior Food Distribution at the Food Bank of NELA.

“It’s a struggle, even on food stamps. I thank the Lord he blesses us with programs like this,” says Joe Johnson, a resident who’s interested in the Senior Food program with the Food Bank.

Current participants in the program must reapply each year. The food bank will accept applications to the Senior Food program this summer.

