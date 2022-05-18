NELA man rams deputy, vehicle after being suspected of preying on children

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office says they’ve arrested a man accused of preying on children in Louisiana.

The arrestee was identified as Johnathan L. Mace, 31, of Vidalia.

Authorities say the arrestee had sent lewd photos to a minor and went to meet that child at the Vidalia Riverfront on Tuesday night. When authorities confronted him, he reportedly rammed a deputy and a law enforcement vehicle trying to escape.

CPSO describes how it all went down in the following news release:

Vidalia - On May 17, 2022, around 9:00 PM, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Detectives were conducting an operation relative to a 31-year-old subject, who had made contact with a minor online for sexual purposes. The subject initiated contact with the minor, at which time he sent lewd photos, requesting the same in return and made plans to meet at the Vidalia Riverfront Tuesday night. Upon his arrival on the riverfront, Detectives made contact with the suspect vehicle after parking, ordering him out of the vehicle. However, he refused to exit and instead, placed the vehicle in reverse with the driver side door open. The vehicle then accelerated backwards at a high rate of speed, ramming a police vehicle, striking one deputy and narrowly missing others. Due to the use of deadly force against deputies, shots were fired, at which time the vehicle was disabled, and the subject was placed under arrest. Further investigation revealed that the subject had been residing in a camper trailer on the Vidalia riverfront for around one year. The investigation remains ongoing and further charges are pending.

ARRESTED:

Johnathan L. Mace, 31

800 Martin Luther King Ave.

Vidalia, LA

CHARGES:

Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Indecent behavior with Juveniles

Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer

Felony Criminal Damage to Property

A message from Sheriff Hedrick:

“When a sex offender victimizes a child, that child carries the pain and suffering with them for their entire life. The family, as a whole, suffers when a child is victimized.

“As your Sheriff, I refuse to allow child victimization and illegal narcotics that plague our community to go unaddressed. I assure the citizens of our parish that I and the CPSO Deputies would rather take this fight to the sex offenders and to the illegal drug distributors so that our families do not have to combat this in their homes. I would rather fight this criminal element in the streets to help preserve our families’ way of life. Our families should not have to deal with these issues alone. It’s past time to take a hard stand for our family and their right to enjoy a peaceful life.

“Myself and the CPSO deputies humbly serve all Concordia Parish citizens. I want the residents of our parish to know that my God is first in my life, followed by my wife, family and the citizens of our parish. I will never stop fighting for the citizens of Concordia Parish.

“Semper Fi,

“Sheriff David Hedrick”

