Advertisement

Monroe sex offender with at least 12 prior arrests busted on drug charges

Eddie Brown
Eddie Brown(Source: OPSO)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they’ve again arrested a man who has at least a dozen prior arrests, including a conviction that requires him to register as a sex offender.

This latest arrest for Eddie Brown, of Monroe, includes charges of possession of marijuana and ecstasy with intent to distribute.

MPD detailed the circumstances around the arrest and Brown’s prior charges in the following news release:

Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on May 18,2022, Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to 3010 Bronson St. on a domestic complaint.  Once Officers arrived, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside the residence.  With the assistance of Metro Narcotics, both marijuana and Ecstasy were located after a search was conducted.  Eddie Brown of Monroe was arrested for two counts of Possession with intent to distribute CDS-I and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Brown has several prior arrests which include:

April 2022-Domestic Abuse Battery

December 2021-Traffic crash, Careless Operation, Negligent Injuring, DWI(PCP), and other multiple traffic charges

September 2020-Obsenity, Possession of CDS-I,

July 2020- Pos. CDS-I with intent to Distribute, Pos. of Firearm by Felon, and Pos. of a Stolen Firearm

July 2020- Pos. with intent to Distribute CDS-I, Pos. of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number, Pos. of Firearm by Felon, and Pos. of Stolen Firearm.

December 2019- Pos. with Intent to Distribute CDS-I and CDS-II,

February 2019- Battery of a Dating Partner

Brown has at least five additional arrests for CDS dating back to 2005, He is also on the sex offender registry list.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe 16-year-old shot in the head by another teen
Damion D. Henderson, 22
Murder suspect accused of using mom’s car in Monroe shooting
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
Winnfield officer suspended after incident with female officer, report says
Deadly Shooting in Winnfield on 17
2 dead, 2 injured, 3 escape after 30 shots fired in Winnfield shoot-out

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Missing Hammond child found safe; uncle in custody, police say
Miss Louisiana contestant McKenzie Connolly has authored the book "Hannah Helps the Homeless"...
Miss Louisiana contestant’s book helps explain homelessness to kids
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Johnathan L. Mace, 31
NELA man rams deputy, vehicle after being suspected of preying on children