Monroe sex offender with at least 12 prior arrests busted on drug charges

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they’ve again arrested a man who has at least a dozen prior arrests, including a conviction that requires him to register as a sex offender.

This latest arrest for Eddie Brown, of Monroe, includes charges of possession of marijuana and ecstasy with intent to distribute.

MPD detailed the circumstances around the arrest and Brown’s prior charges in the following news release:

Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on May 18,2022, Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to 3010 Bronson St. on a domestic complaint. Once Officers arrived, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside the residence. With the assistance of Metro Narcotics, both marijuana and Ecstasy were located after a search was conducted. Eddie Brown of Monroe was arrested for two counts of Possession with intent to distribute CDS-I and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Brown has several prior arrests which include:

April 2022-Domestic Abuse Battery

December 2021-Traffic crash, Careless Operation, Negligent Injuring, DWI(PCP), and other multiple traffic charges

September 2020-Obsenity, Possession of CDS-I,

July 2020- Pos. CDS-I with intent to Distribute, Pos. of Firearm by Felon, and Pos. of a Stolen Firearm

July 2020- Pos. with intent to Distribute CDS-I, Pos. of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number, Pos. of Firearm by Felon, and Pos. of Stolen Firearm.

December 2019- Pos. with Intent to Distribute CDS-I and CDS-II,

February 2019- Battery of a Dating Partner

Brown has at least five additional arrests for CDS dating back to 2005, He is also on the sex offender registry list.

