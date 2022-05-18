Advertisement

MISSING: 8 year-old last seen in Hammond, La. with uncle believed to be in danger

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert for Chaz Wilson, 8, of Hammond on May 18, 2022.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Hammond Police Department in search of a missing 8-year-old boy.

Authorities report Chaz Wilson, 8, left his home located at 216 North Scanlan Street in Hammond Tues., May 17 around 8:00 a.m. and never returned home.

Troopers say they believe Chaz is with his uncle, Marlin Enquire Wilson, and he is in imminent danger.

Chaz Wilson is an eight-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4′4″ tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black and red shorts.

Marlin Wilson is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Wilson is a 41-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Saints jersey and black shorts. He is believed to be driving a 2013 off-white White Kia Soul bearing LA Temporary tag 19927969.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Chaz or Marlin Wilson or the vehicle involved should immediately contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5700 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

Please direct any questions to the Hammond Police Department.

