Advertisement

Miss Louisiana contestant’s book helps explain homelessness to kids

Miss Louisiana contestant McKenzie Connolly has authored the book "Hannah Helps the Homeless"...
Miss Louisiana contestant McKenzie Connolly has authored the book "Hannah Helps the Homeless" to help families start conversations about homelessness early on with their kids.(KNOE)
By Charles Burkett
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Louisiana contestant and author McKinsezie Connelly attended a signing event at the Family Promise Thrift Store in Monroe.

Her book, “Hannah Helps the Homeless”, explains the different situations that can lead to someone becoming homeless. She wants the book to motivate families to talk to their kids about homelessness.

She said an experience as a nine-year-old moved her to start volunteering with a homeless program.

“The very first time I volunteered, there was another kid from my school who was in the Family Promise program who was experiencing homelessness, and though we weren’t exactly like best friends, I knew them, and I knew their face, and I knew that they went to school with me,“ said Phillips. ”I would never have imagined that somebody I saw every day, which I never really thought looked homeless, was experiencing that.”

The issue is her platform for Miss Louisiana, and she hopes this brings more attention to homelessness and solutions to the problem.

You can get a free family resource guide on her site at mckinzieconnelly.com.

LEARN MORE
KNOE 8 Special Report: Homeless in Northeast Louisiana

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe 16-year-old shot in the head by another teen
Damion D. Henderson, 22
Murder suspect accused of using mom’s car in Monroe shooting
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
Winnfield officer suspended after incident with female officer, report says
Flooding at Pulpmill Services
Monroe business owner says poor infrastructure/constant flooding is affecting his business

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Johnathan L. Mace, 31
NELA man rams deputy, vehicle after being suspected of preying on children
(Source: MGN)
Missing Hammond child found safe; uncle in custody, police say
Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA
Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA