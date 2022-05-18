Miss Louisiana contestant’s book helps explain homelessness to kids

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Louisiana contestant and author McKinsezie Connelly attended a signing event at the Family Promise Thrift Store in Monroe.

Her book, “Hannah Helps the Homeless”, explains the different situations that can lead to someone becoming homeless. She wants the book to motivate families to talk to their kids about homelessness.

She said an experience as a nine-year-old moved her to start volunteering with a homeless program.

“The very first time I volunteered, there was another kid from my school who was in the Family Promise program who was experiencing homelessness, and though we weren’t exactly like best friends, I knew them, and I knew their face, and I knew that they went to school with me,“ said Phillips. ”I would never have imagined that somebody I saw every day, which I never really thought looked homeless, was experiencing that.”

The issue is her platform for Miss Louisiana, and she hopes this brings more attention to homelessness and solutions to the problem.

You can get a free family resource guide on her site at mckinzieconnelly.com.

