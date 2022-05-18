MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You never know when you or someone you love could be in a trauma situation.

The month of May is “National Stop the Bleed” month and it’s designed to teach people how to react during an emergency. St. Francis Medical Center is urging the community to learn how to react in an emergency and they’re hosting free classes to teach you how to help save a life.

“It can take less than five minutes in certain cases for someone to bleed out and not be able to be resuscitated,” said Trauma Program Manager Sylvia Justus.

Justus works at St. Francis’ level three trauma program and says knowing on-the-spot treatment can stop someone from bleeding out after an accident or other emergencies. She said St. Francis gets around 60 to 80 serious trauma patients a month. Many times, bystanders can help save their life, especially with all of the shootings going on.

“We do see a high number of gunshot wounds in the area so it’s very important that we’re able to teach people, bystanders, how to respond,” said Justus.

Justus said most people don’t have a tourniquet which is the best treatment, but you can make do with what you’ve got.

“You can use a belt, a t-shirt, a sock, don’t worry about it being clean or dirty,” said Justus.

During the class, they’ll talk to you through each step.

“Make sure to apply pressure inside the wound by packing it,” said Justus.

Henry Willrich works as an emergency room paramedic at the Medical Center. He said he’s seen patients almost die from blood loss.

“If someone on scene had been able to control the bleed or stop the bleed prior to our arrival as an EMS service, it could have had a better outcome for the patient,” said Willrich.

Justus also said that from birth to age 44, traumatic injury is one of the leading causes of death, typically due to blood loss.

If you’re interested in taking the class you can sign up by calling Sylvia Justus at 318-966-4893. The classes will be offered on Thursday, May 19, 2022. at 2600 Tower Drive, Suite 201 in Monroe. They will last about 45 minutes long and begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.

