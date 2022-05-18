Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly driving truck into swimming pool

Eric Scott Shirley
Eric Scott Shirley(Bowie County Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, a man is in jail after allegedly driving a truck into an in-ground swimming pool.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at around 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 at a residence outside of DeKalb. Witnesses said they saw an unknown man driving erratically and screaming out of the windows of the truck. He drove the vehicle into the backyard of the residence, before speeding up and submerging the truck in a homeowner’s pool.

The driver then ran from the pool towards the house, where he was held at gun point until police arrived. He was later identified as Erik Scott Shirley, 28, of New Boston. He was booked into the Bi State Jail for criminal mischief over $2,500 and under $3,000.

(Bowie County Sheriff's Office)

The pool was significantly damaged and had to be drained before a towing company could remove the truck. Shirley is not thought to have any connection to the owners of the home.

Deputies said his interactions were non-sensical and illogical, leading them to believe he may have been under the influence of an unknown substance.

