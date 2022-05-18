Legendary Arkansas State football coach Larry Lacewell passes away

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas State icon has died

Larry Lacewell passed away on Wednesday, he’s the winningest football coach in A-State history. Lacewell roamed the sidelines at A-State from 1978-1989. He led the Indians to 69 wins, 2 Southland Conference titles, and made 4 straight appearances in the 1-AA Playoffs. The 1986 Arkansas State squad reached the 1-AA National Championship Game. Lacewell coached five first-team All-Americans and twenty-four All-SLC selections.

Old Warriors, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you know that our leader and former Head Football Coach @AStateFB , Larry Lacewell, has passed away. He was truly an icon for our university and promoted our school throughout his career. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/r8SoOubL75 — Tommy Walker (@OldWarrior_61) May 18, 2022

Lacewell also served as Arkansas State athletic director from 1979-1989. He engineered the Indians move from I-AA to I-A (now known as FBS).

Lacewell was enshrined into the Arkansas State Hall of Honor in 1987. He’s also on the A-State Ring of Honor. The most valuable player for Red Wolves football every season takes home the Larry Lacewell Award.

The road leading up to Bear Bryant Stadium is known as Larry Lacewell Lane. He was defensive coordinator under Barry Switzer as Oklahoma won 2 national championships. Lacewell was defensive coordinator at Tennessee as they won the 1990 SEC title. He also has 3 Super Bowl rings. Lacewell served as a scout for the 1990s Dallas Cowboys dynasty. He was an All-AIC running back at Arkansas-Monticello and is in their Hall of Fame.

Larry Lacewell certainly had an extraordinary football life.

