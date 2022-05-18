KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast: Staying Hot Until Weekend Storms

Heat will continue to build as a gusty southwest breeze brings in the hot temperatures out of Texas. Rain chances are zero until this weekend when a cold front finally heads our way to put an end to the hot forecast. Unfortunately, the return of Spring-like weather also means severe risks returning to the ArkLaMiss. Showers and storms will stay in the forecast through the weekend and into the first half of next week.

Overnight: It’ll stay fairly warm with lows in the low 70s under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow & Friday: We’ll have mostly sunny skies and a southerly breeze each day that could gust to 20mph at times. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices a few degrees higher.

Saturday: Rain chances are set to return at 40% for mainly the PM hours as a cold front arrives late in the day. Storms could be on the strong side and possibly severe, so we’ll be keeping an eye on them. Highs will be a touch lower in the upper 80s to lower 90s under otherwise partly cloudy skies.

Sunday: Widespread rain and storms are expected as a cold front gradually moves across the ArkLaMiss. Rain chances are 60% and likely to go up as we get closer. Severe weather is possible and mainly limited to wind threats. Temperatures will be driven down by the cooler, drier air from north, so highs will be in the upper 70s.

Monday: Only a slim 20% rain chance accounts for a few showers and storms across parishes near the Mississippi River. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: The forecast looks stormy with little disturbances heading our way from Texas. Rain chances are 40% for now, but as long as models stay consistent, they’ll likely go up as we get closer. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s under otherwise partly cloudy skies.

