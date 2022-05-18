Advertisement

Hammond child missing and in danger; uncle wanted for questioning, state police say

LSP has issued a Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Hammond Police Department for Chaz...
LSP has issued a Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Hammond Police Department for Chaz Wilson who left his home on North Scanlan Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.(Louisiana State Police)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - An 8-year-old boy from the Hammond area is missing and state police believe he could be in imminent danger, according to a statement released today.

LSP has issued a Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Hammond Police Department for Chaz Wilson who left his home on North Scanlan Street around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say they believe Chaz is with his uncle, Marlin Enquire Wilson.

Chaz Wilson is an eight-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4′4″ tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black and red shorts.

Marlin Wilson is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance.

Wilson is a 41-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5′ 7″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Saints jersey and black shorts. He is believed to be driving a 2013 off-white White Kia Soul bearing LA Temporary tag 19927969.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Chaz or Marlin Wilson or the vehicle involved should immediately contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5705 or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Please direct any questions to Hammond Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe 16-year-old shot in the head by another teen
Damion D. Henderson, 22
Murder suspect accused of using mom’s car in Monroe shooting
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
Flooding at Pulpmill Services
Monroe business owner says poor infrastructure/constant flooding is affecting his business
The Wichita Police Department said they have identified the woman who entered a northeast...
Woman defecated in beauty supply store, ruining 8 wigs, police say

Latest News

You never know when you or someone you love could be in a trauma situation.
May is “National Stop the Bleed” month
Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Child Endangerment Alert for Chaz Wilson, 8, of...
MISSING: 8 year-old last seen in Hammond, La. with uncle believed to be in danger
Update our homes and apartments with wallpaper
Update your space with wallpaper!
Update our homes and apartments with wallpaper
Update your space with wallpaper!