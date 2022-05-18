2 dead, 2 injured, 3 escape after 30 shots fired in Winnfield shoot-out

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating a double homicide after at least 30 rounds were fired inside a house in Winnfield.

According to a Winnfield Police Department news release published by the Winn Parish Journal, it happened Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Elliot Street.

Upon arrival, police found four gunshot victims. Two victims were already dead. Two were airlifted to a hospital in Rapides Parish for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at the time of this report.

Additionally, at least three unidentified people were seen fleeing the area.

Police were able to confirm the identity of one of the deceased victims. They say the deceased victim is Jatarion Starks, 24, of Winnfield.

Police were not able to identify the second deceased victim so they are asking anyone who might know who this person is to come forward with that information.

And if you have any information on the identities of the three people who left the scene, WPD would like to know that as well. You can contact them at (318) 628-3511.

