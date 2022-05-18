Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured, 3 escape after 30 shots fired in Winnfield shoot-out

Deadly Shooting in Winnfield on 17
Deadly Shooting in Winnfield on 17(Source: The Winn Parish Journal)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Authorities are investigating a double homicide after at least 30 rounds were fired inside a house in Winnfield.

According to a Winnfield Police Department news release published by the Winn Parish Journal, it happened Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Elliot Street.

Upon arrival, police found four gunshot victims. Two victims were already dead. Two were airlifted to a hospital in Rapides Parish for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at the time of this report.

Additionally, at least three unidentified people were seen fleeing the area.

Police were able to confirm the identity of one of the deceased victims. They say the deceased victim is Jatarion Starks, 24, of Winnfield.

Police were not able to identify the second deceased victim so they are asking anyone who might know who this person is to come forward with that information.

And if you have any information on the identities of the three people who left the scene, WPD would like to know that as well. You can contact them at (318) 628-3511.

Read the full news release at the Winn Parish Journal.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe 16-year-old shot in the head by another teen
Damion D. Henderson, 22
Murder suspect accused of using mom’s car in Monroe shooting
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
Winnfield officer suspended after incident with female officer, report says
Flooding at Pulpmill Services
Monroe business owner says poor infrastructure/constant flooding is affecting his business

Latest News

Miss Louisiana contestant McKenzie Connolly has authored the book "Hannah Helps the Homeless"...
Miss Louisiana contestant’s book helps explain homelessness to kids
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Johnathan L. Mace, 31
NELA man rams deputy, vehicle after being suspected of preying on children
(Source: MGN)
Missing Hammond child found safe; uncle in custody, police say
Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA
Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA