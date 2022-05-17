Advertisement

Zachary man faces 100 counts of child porn, 6 counts of bestiality

Harvey Landry Jr.
Harvey Landry Jr.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The arrest warrant for a Zachary man contains horrific descriptions of images investigators allege he either sent or received as he corresponded with others online.

Records show Harvey J. Landry Jr., 74, of Zachary is charged with 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles (under the age of 13) and six counts of sexual abuse of animals. Both charges are felonies.

Investigators with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office said they were tipped off about possible criminal activity involving Landry. As they began looking into the matter, investigators said they found Landry had used the internet to send or receive multiple images of young children being sexually abused. His arrest warrant also alleges investigators found at least six images of children being forced to have sex with dogs.

The Attorney General’s Office released the following statement: “Attorney General Landry’s Office will continue to do all we legally can to protect children and make Louisiana the best place to live, work, worship, and raise a family.”

Landry is a former member of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair Foundation Board. Money raised from the annual Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is sent to that board which then decides which charities will receive the money raised from the fair.

The chairman of that board told WAFB-TV Tuesday afternoon that they were working to remove Landry from his position.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe 16-year-old shot in the head by another teen
Damion D. Henderson, 22
Murder suspect accused of using mom’s car in Monroe shooting
A teenager in Ohio shot his dad during an argument over bedtime, police said.
8th grader shoots dad in argument over bedtime, police say
Winnfield officer suspended after incident with female officer, report says
Flooding at Pulpmill Services
Monroe business owner says poor infrastructure/constant flooding is affecting his business

Latest News

Marlin Wilson
Missing 8-year-old boy found safe; uncle taken into custody, police say
(Source: MGN)
Missing Hammond child found safe; uncle in custody, police say
Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA
Ouachita Parish residents drive through for monthly Senior Food Distribution at Food Bank of NELA
You never know when you or someone you love could be in a trauma situation.
May is “National Stop the Bleed” month
Update our homes and apartments with wallpaper
Update your space with wallpaper!