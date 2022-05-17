Advertisement

Winnfield officer suspended after incident with female officer, report says

(WGEM/MGN)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WINNFIELD, La. - A police officer in northeast Louisiana has been suspended without pay for 60 days. That’s according to a new report by the Winn Parish Journal.

The Journal identifies the officer as Dustin Davis and cited a source indicating the punishment was in response to an incident involving a female officer.

Davis had been on paid leave since the incident was reported, the Journal states. He will begin his unpaid suspension immediately.

Read more at the Winn Parish Journal.

