Winnfield officer suspended after incident with female officer, report says

WINNFIELD, La. - A police officer in northeast Louisiana has been suspended without pay for 60 days. That’s according to a new report by the Winn Parish Journal.

The Journal identifies the officer as Dustin Davis and cited a source indicating the punishment was in response to an incident involving a female officer.

Davis had been on paid leave since the incident was reported, the Journal states. He will begin his unpaid suspension immediately.

