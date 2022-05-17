PHOTOS: Alligator roaming near Slidell high school captured
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell school resource officers have given the all-clear after a tense standoff with an alligator Tuesday morning.
Police posted on Facebook around 10 a.m. saying everyone was safe.
At 11:30 a.m., Animal Control SWAT captured the gator and relocated it safely.
