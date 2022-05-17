Advertisement

PHOTOS: Alligator roaming near Slidell high school captured

By Mykal Vincent
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell school resource officers have given the all-clear after a tense standoff with an alligator Tuesday morning.

Police posted on Facebook around 10 a.m. saying everyone was safe.

At 11:30 a.m., Animal Control SWAT captured the gator and relocated it safely.

An alligator was captured outside of Slidell High School on Tues., May 17.
An alligator was captured outside of Slidell High School on Tues., May 17.
An alligator was captured outside of Slidell High School on Tues., May 17.
