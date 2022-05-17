Advertisement

Murder suspect accused of using mom’s car in Monroe shooting

Damion D. Henderson, 22
Damion D. Henderson, 22(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man wanted in connection with a Monroe murder sparked a multi-parish investigation in an effort to apprehend him.

It began in early April, according to court records. They indicate a gunshot victim was found in the 700 block of Dunn Drive on April 8, 2022. Police say he had been shot in the abdomen. The victim died a day later.

The suspect vehicle was identified as a 2007 Corvette out of central Louisiana. It was traced back to an address in Alexandria where it was located with its owner: the suspect’s mother.

The owner/mother reportedly told investigators that her son had just used the car and happened to have it on the day of the homicide. Investigators say a live 10 mm round was also found in the car. Police say a similar spent round and its casing were found at the scene of the crime. The suspect was eventually tracked to Ferriday and arrested without incident.

Monroe PD said Henderson, who has prior charges for narcotics and weapons, was booked at the Concordia Parish Detention Center. He will be extradited to Ouachita Parish where he will be formally booked for the homicide. He’s facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene Henderson, DOB: 10/16/1978
Man dead after being shot in head; wife in custody
Grocery items with the greatest price increase in April
Flooding at Pulpmill Services
Monroe business owner says poor infrastructure/constant flooding is affecting his business
Martrevious Henderson, DOB: 3/14/1996
Man arrested for hit and run that injured 12-year-old girl
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said a woman was tortured while being held against her will...
Woman held captive was assaulted, tortured for two days, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

PHOTOS: Alligator roaming near Slidell high school captured
PHOTOS: Alligator roaming near Slidell high school captured
An alligator was captured outside of a high school in Slidell.
PHOTOS: Alligator roaming near Slidell high school captured
Winnfield officer suspended after incident with female officer, report says
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19