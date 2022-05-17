Murder suspect accused of using mom’s car in Monroe shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man wanted in connection with a Monroe murder sparked a multi-parish investigation in an effort to apprehend him.

It began in early April, according to court records. They indicate a gunshot victim was found in the 700 block of Dunn Drive on April 8, 2022. Police say he had been shot in the abdomen. The victim died a day later.

The suspect vehicle was identified as a 2007 Corvette out of central Louisiana. It was traced back to an address in Alexandria where it was located with its owner: the suspect’s mother.

The owner/mother reportedly told investigators that her son had just used the car and happened to have it on the day of the homicide. Investigators say a live 10 mm round was also found in the car. Police say a similar spent round and its casing were found at the scene of the crime. The suspect was eventually tracked to Ferriday and arrested without incident.

Monroe PD said Henderson, who has prior charges for narcotics and weapons, was booked at the Concordia Parish Detention Center. He will be extradited to Ouachita Parish where he will be formally booked for the homicide. He’s facing a charge of second-degree murder.

