Food Bank of NELA helps senior citizens overcome food insecurity

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new study has ranked Louisiana third in the nation in senior food insecurity, according to Feeding America.

Taylor Costa, the Marketing and Communications Officer with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, says with the rising cost of food, it’s becoming more difficult for Louisiana citizens to have the money to get the food they need. In addition, Costa stated the organization recognizes senior citizens are living on a limited income.

“What that looks like is, when you take into consideration about the utilities that they pay, the bills, their medical expenses, and then their medications; and that’s not even including what’s happening right now such as the inflation, rising gas prices and also rising cost of food,” says Costa.

Currently, there are 1400 participants a part of the food bank’s senior program.

“We’re able to serve and provide a supplemental box of groceries once a month to those in our community - just helps seniors stretch out their grocery bill,” Costa stated.

KNOE spoke with Professor of Economics Paul Nelson of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, and he explained higher prices could linger for over 12 months.

“Within a year or two years, things should be back to normal. And production will ramp up, and prices will come back down,” Nelson explained in a phone interview.

The organization’s Senior Food Distribution will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the food bank for participants who are part of their senior program.

The Food Bank of NELA covers 12 parishes, and Costa says the organization will begin accepting new applications for their senior program in July 2022.

