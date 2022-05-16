REPORT: Sean Payton joining FOX as analyst

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has accepted a job with FOX, according to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, who cited “a source with knowledge of the situation.”

Payton will reportedly work in studio as an analyst through the end of the year. Florio says Payton will join the FOX NFL Sunday crew to fill in on Jimmy Johnson’s days off.

FOX 8 Saints analyst Jeff Duncan says Payton plans on attending the FOX broadcast meeting in Las Vegas this week, at the same time and in the same hotel as the Saints’ annual coaching retreat.

Crazy coincidence: Sean Payton plans to attend the FOX broadcast meetings in Las Vegas later this week & the meetings just happen to be at the same hotel as the Saints' annual coaching retreat, also later this week. https://t.co/CMAHOqoN0h — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 16, 2022

