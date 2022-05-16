NELA economist weighs in on overall response to rising inflation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A recent Consumer Price Index report says inflation rose 0.3% in April and 8.3% year-over-year.

This data was released Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Common groceries with a price increase include large eggs, American cheese and whole chicken.

Assistant Professor of Economics Patrick Scott with Louisiana Tech University spoke with KNOE Monday afternoon about the causes of inflation. Scott mentioned three different components:

- Monetary policy

- Fiscal policy

- Supply chain

According to Scott, all three of these dimensions are causing the shift. However, he says pressures of inflation may begin to drive down.

“As the federal reserve starts to tick up interest rates - with already the kind of pressures that we see within the housing markets, I think we are going to start seeing a little bit of cooling with residential housing markets, and that may help to pull some of the inflationary pressures back as the housing dynamics move,” Scott says.

The LA Tech professor ultimately stated he doesn’t see inflation cooling down when it comes to gas prices.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.