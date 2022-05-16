Advertisement

Man arrested for hit and run that injured 12-year-old girl

Martrevious Henderson, DOB: 3/14/1996
Martrevious Henderson, DOB: 3/14/1996(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is now behind bars for a hit and run incident that left a young child injured.

The Shreveport Police Department says on May 14, officers arrested Martrevious Henderson, 26, for the hit and run, which happened on May 5. Henderson reportedly hit the 12-year-old girl with his SUV, then left the scene before police showed up. It all happened on Jewella Avenue near Silver Pine Boulevard.

Witnesses say the man got out of his SUV, briefly stood over the child, then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

Jewella Avenue hit and run suspect
Jewella Avenue hit and run suspect(SPD)

The young girl had just gotten off the school bus when she was hit.

Henderson is charged with felony hit and run.

