Advertisement

Various Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled for ‘thin metal strands’

The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety...
The company that produces Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers has issued a recall for a variety of its gummy candies.(FDA)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The candy company that makes Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers is recalling a variety of the gummy versions of the candies, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Mars Wrigley Confectionery announced the voluntary recall Friday because of the potential presence of a “very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.”

The company said it received reports from consumers alerting them to the matter. There have been no illnesses reported from it as of May 15.

The products were manufactured by a third party and distributed in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to Mars Wrigley.

The candy company said it is working with retailers to address the issue. If you have bought any of these products, you are urged to dispose of them and not eat them.

For a full list of the recalled candy, visit the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No word on charges at this time.
Multiple Louisianans killed in northwest Arkansas crash
Maria Peters Clark meets Jean Paul Marceaux for the first time, the teen who received her late...
Grieving Northshore mother of donor meets Louisiana teen saved by receiving her son’s heart
Caldwell Parish Court House
NELA police chief indicted for malfeasance in office
.
Louisiana juvenile escapees, guard who aided them, arrested in Houston
FILE PHOTO: Doctor (gynecologist or psychiatrist) consulting and examining woman patient's...
The Woman’s Clinic losing two doctors; plans to consolidate service at St. Francis

Latest News

FAA grounds pilots involved in failed pilot switch stunt.
FAA grounds pilots involved in failed midair stunt
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
Police lights file graphic.
Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting
This is a rare accomplishment at the school.
ULM mother and son receive degrees on the same day
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says