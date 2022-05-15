ULM mother and son receive degrees on the same day

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A mother and son duo graduated from ULM on the same day, which is a rare accomplishment for the school. The mother, Krisha Williams, says it’s never too late to go back to school, and she has been on this journey since 1995.

“I started my bachelors in 1995, and then I finished it up in 2019. I took some time off to raise my family and be there with my children. I took three hours here and there, and here we are today,” Krisha Williams, a Mother and ULM Graduate.

Krisha received her master of arts in teaching, and after having five kids, she was determined to reach this goal. She says walking across that stage on the same day as her son Tavier Williams wasn’t planned, but she didn’t let the difficult times stop her.

“After being out of school for some time, it was a struggle. Working, attending football games, life happens, and you have to know that you can continue to do it no matter what,” said Krisha.

Tavier received his bachelor’s degree in psychology in just three years, and he’s returning to get his master’s. He was also on the dean’s list and a defensive back for the Warhawks football team.

“The major came from the struggle I had my freshman year. When I saw that student-athletes need this help. People are focusing on their physical health, their bodies, how strong and how fast they are, and getting better that way. It needs to be stressed to take care of your mental health because that’s just as important, if not more,” he said.

Tavier says he has a great support system, and he’s happy to be a positive role model to other young black men.

“I just want to lead the way to let other black men know that you can do it, and it’s not as hard as you think. You just have to keep pushing and keep going. I have three years of eligibility left on the football, so I’ll still be here, and I’ll still be around ULM,” he said.

The Williams family says they plan to use their degrees to help others.

