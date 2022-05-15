Advertisement

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people...
The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died.

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series.

Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

The shootings in Milwaukee led officials to cancel a playoffs watch party. (Source: WISN/CNN)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No word on charges at this time.
Multiple Louisianans killed in northwest Arkansas crash
Maria Peters Clark meets Jean Paul Marceaux for the first time, the teen who received her late...
Grieving Northshore mother of donor meets Louisiana teen saved by receiving her son’s heart
Caldwell Parish Court House
NELA police chief indicted for malfeasance in office
FILE PHOTO: Doctor (gynecologist or psychiatrist) consulting and examining woman patient's...
The Woman’s Clinic losing two doctors; plans to consolidate service at St. Francis
In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 image from Louisiana State Police body camera video, an...
NAACP reacts to arrest of three former La. state troopers

Latest News

Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
‘Hero’ guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
The shootings in Milwaukee led officials to cancel a playoffs watch party.
Bucks fans react to shootings
Stephen Curry has completed his college degree.
NBA star Stephen Curry finishes degree
Russian troops are retreating from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, after bombarding it...
Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum