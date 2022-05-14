Children’s Coalition hosts 2022 Dragon Boat Racing Festival

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana hosted one of its biggest fundraisers Saturday. It’s the 2022 Dragon Boat Racing Festival, and it was at the Bayou Desiard in Monroe.

All the proceeds will go towards children’s activities and underfunded programs like nurturing fatherhood, healthy living, and the youth educational development project.

“Several of our organizations are funded by you, coming out and participating in this so we can continue vital services like signs of suicide and nurturing fathers. There are so many opportunities we need our community to help us keep this going,” said Dawn Landry, The Children’s Coalition of Northeast Lousiana Development Director.

“The Dragon Boat Race is to help a wonderful cause with the Children’s Coalition, for a wonderful cause, and we couldn’t do it without them and all the wonderful things we do in this community,” said The City of Monroe Mayor, Friday Ellis.

The Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana Development Director, Dawn Landry, says several schools throughout the community gathered together to build teams for the race. While racing, each boat had 20 team members rowing in unison to the beat of a drum.

“It’s important to support the kids, some of them are being a part of something like this for the first time ever, and it’s important to encourage our youth to try new things. I think it’s extremely important for our youth to have that opportunity,” said Nick Harrison, a Supporter.

It was a way to improve team-building skills while having a friendly competition. The race also brought hundreds of community members out to enjoy several vendors and have some family, friendly fun.

“I hope the spirit of community that we can all come together from all different areas of the community to support such a worthy cause,” said Danny Ellender, District Court Judge Division K.

If you are interested in participating, Landry says sponsorships for this event will start at the beginning of the year.

