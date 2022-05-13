Advertisement

The Woman’s Clinic losing two doctors; plans to consolidate service at St. Francis

FILE PHOTO: Doctor (gynecologist or psychiatrist) consulting and examining woman patient's...
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Another major source for women’s health care in Ouachita Parish has announced some changes.

The Woman’s Clinic has announced the impending departure of two of its physicians, Dr. Laurie LeBleu and Dr. Won Lee, who “are transitioning to other states for reasons very near and dear to their families.”

Patients of those two doctors will be transitioned to another physician at The Woman’s Clinic. The final dates of practice for the two departing physicians will be announced by The Woman’s Clinic once finalized.

The statement also states that they’ve decided to consolidate their “obstetric and gynecological coverage to primarily St. Francis Medical Center.”

A full statement was released on their Facebook page Friday afternoon and is reproduced below.

This news comes on the heels of news that Glenwood Regional Medical Center plans to put its obstetric services on hold effective June 12, 2022. You can read more about that here.

Statement released by The Women's Clinic in Ouachita Parish on May 13, 2022.
