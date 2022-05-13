Advertisement

West Monroe PD announces seat belt/sobriety checkpoints for May-June

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.
An investigation is underway after a woman was killed on a city bus in Phoenix Friday afternoon.(MGN)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department has announced seat belt checkpoints for May and June 2022.

They released the following information on May 13:

“The National Click-It or Ticket campaign is from May 23 – June 4, 2022.

“The West Monroe Police Department will have several Occupant Protection checkpoints during this time at various locations within the city limits of West Monroe, Louisiana.

“In addition, we will have a joint Impaired Driving / Occupant Protection Checkpoint for June 3, 2022, from 6:00 pm until midnight.

“Other local law enforcement agencies have been invited to participate in these checkpoints with the West Monroe Police Department.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man
Investigation
Fatal crash in Morehouse Parish claims life of 20-year-old
Arlana Miller
Bastrop father of Southern cheerleader speaks out after suicide
Christopher Kyle Dodson, 35
NELA man charged with 447 counts of child porn
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood hospital halting Obstetrical Services due to physician staffing shortage

Latest News

In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 image from Louisiana State Police body camera video, an...
NAACP reacts to arrest of three former La. state troopers
NAACP reacts to arrest of three former State Troopers
NAACP reacts to arrest of three former State Troopers
FILE - Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church of Central City, La., greets supporters...
La. pandemic restrictions violated religious rights, court rules; Pastor Tony Spell takes victory lap
Caldwell Parish Court House
NELA police chief indicted for malfeasance in office