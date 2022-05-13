West Monroe PD announces seat belt/sobriety checkpoints for May-June

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department has announced seat belt checkpoints for May and June 2022.

They released the following information on May 13:

“The National Click-It or Ticket campaign is from May 23 – June 4, 2022.

“The West Monroe Police Department will have several Occupant Protection checkpoints during this time at various locations within the city limits of West Monroe, Louisiana.

“In addition, we will have a joint Impaired Driving / Occupant Protection Checkpoint for June 3, 2022, from 6:00 pm until midnight.

“Other local law enforcement agencies have been invited to participate in these checkpoints with the West Monroe Police Department.”

