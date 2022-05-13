Advertisement

State rep. asks to put abortion bill back on calendar; no vote made

Louisiana House of Representatives
Louisiana House of Representatives(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a short debate in the Louisiana House of Representatives, the author of a bill to charge a woman with murder if she gets an abortion asked to put it back on the calendar.

No vote was made on HB813 by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City. He made the request to put it back on the calendar after lawmakers passed an amendment to remove the murder charge from the bill.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a formal statement on his opinion on Wednesday and his intention to veto the bill if it makes it to his desk.

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Candace Gill
Infant dies in crash after pursuit of mom accused of stealing baby items
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man
Arlana Miller
Bastrop father of Southern cheerleader speaks out after suicide
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
Angelina Jones, 14 (right) is with her mother, Heather Yikes, 33 (left).
Teen dies from injuries after jumping from moving vehicle

Latest News

They didn't allow obstacles to stand in the way
GSU students share their hardships along the journey toward graduation
Students didn't allow obstacles to stop them
GSU students share their hardship along the journey towards graduation
The goal is to encourage more minorities to donate
A new bill will be presented to Congress that will protect donors jobs
The goal is to encourage more minorities to donate
A new bill will be presented to congress that will protect donors jobs