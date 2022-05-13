Advertisement

South Arkansas man accused of murdering mother of seven in Winnsboro

The woman, who was also from Arkansas, was staying at Embers Inn with the suspect.
Willie Nathaniel Greenwood
Willie Nathaniel Greenwood(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - A south Arkansas man who was staying in Winnsboro for work is accused of murdering a woman before fleeing back to his home state.

32-year-old Denitra M. White, who was also from Arkansas, was staying at Embers Inn with the suspect, identified as Willie Nathaniel Greenwood, 43. Her body was found Thursday evening by deputies with the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

FPSO released the following information regarding the incident:

“Sheriff Kevin Cobb reports that at approximately 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Embers Inn, Winnsboro, LA, in reference to a welfare concern. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased female, who was identified as Denitra M. White, DOB 10-6-1989, 297 Maple Street, Hampton, AR. Upon further investigation, deputies determined that White and her partner, Willie Nathaniel Greenwood, DOB 04-28-1979, 648 Calhoun 147, Hampton, AR, had rented the room at Embers Inn. Greenwood had been working in our area for a tree cutting service recently. Interviews were conducted leading deputies to identify Greenwood as the suspect in White’s homicide.

“Deputies were unable to locate Greenwood at the scene and later determined that Greenwood had fled Louisiana and was returning to Arkansas in the area where he resided. Contact was made with the Calhoun County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office to assist in locating Greenwood. Greenwood was taken into custody in Calhoun County without further incident. Greenwood is currently being held in Calhoun County on charges of Second Degree Murder, with no bond, and is pending extradition to Franklin Parish. Greenwood has an extensive criminal history including numerous drug charges, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, terroristic threats and other aggravated offenses.

“Sheriff Cobb would like to extend his thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of White. This was a senseless act of violence that unnecessarily took White’s life, a young mother of seven. Sheriff Cobb also wishes to extend his thanks to the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office, Calhoun County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office, Union County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office, and Arkansas State Police for their assistance with this investigation.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man
Investigation
Fatal crash in Morehouse Parish claims life of 20-year-old
Arlana Miller
Bastrop father of Southern cheerleader speaks out after suicide
Christopher Kyle Dodson, 35
NELA man charged with 447 counts of child porn
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Doctor (gynecologist or psychiatrist) consulting and examining woman patient's...
Women’s Clinic losing two doctors; plans to consolidate service at St. Francis
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
LSP: Troopers used ‘unjustifiable force’ and ‘falsified’ report in 2020 arrest
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood hospital halting Obstetrical Services due to physician staffing shortage