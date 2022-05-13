Advertisement

Several injured in shooting after Arkansas high school graduation

After the graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School, a large fight happened...
After the graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School, a large fight happened outside the Hot Springs Convention Center, then shots were fired.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Hot Springs.

After the graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 11, for Hot Springs World Class High School, a large fight happened outside the Hot Springs Convention Center, and shots were fired.

The Hot Springs Police Department confirms multiple people were injured and taken to hospitals.

Hot Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Nehus confirmed on social media that current students and graduates were not involved.

“Our Law Enforcement Officers and staff will do all that we can to assist in the investigation,” Nehus said. “Our hearts and thoughts are with all individuals who suffered injuries.”

The shooting is being investigated.

