NELA police chief indicted for malfeasance in office

Caldwell Parish Court House
Caldwell Parish Court House(KNOE)
By Josh Harvison
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A northeast Louisiana police chief has been indicted on charges of malfeasance in office, possession of drugs, and unauthorized use of money in excess of $1,000, according to an indictment filed Friday in Caldwell Parish District Court.

According to the superseding indictment, a Grand Jury charged Mitch Bratton with six counts of malfeasance in office.

According to court documents, five of the malfeasance in office charges are for failing to establish and maintain proper records for the “Narcotics Fund” and records pertaining to K9 Officer Justice.

Bratton is also charged with unauthorized use of a movable, stating Bratton did not have the authorization to use money in excess of $1,000 between January 2018 and June 2020.

Bratton was also charged with having possession of the controlled substances Flualprazolam and Buphrenorphine in June 2020.

In June 2020, Louisiana State Police arrested Bratton on felony theft charges.

Bratton was elected as the 11th police chief for the Grayson Police Chief and has served in the role since 2003, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

